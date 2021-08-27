Trust The Grind Podcast Artwork

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Here is the logo that started it all for Trust The Grind Co
When scrolling through the podcast app or on Spotify I am still amazed how much this artwork stands out from other shows.
Both hosts have mentioned how the podcast artwork has attracted both new listeners and great guests.
They have been putting out episodes for over a year now and have some great conversations in their feed. Make sure to give it a listen!
Fun fact I was actually featured on their first episode #eckerdesignco