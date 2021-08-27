Tess Mroczka

Dreamin'

Tess Mroczka
Tess Mroczka
Hire Me
  • Save
Dreamin' tattoo traditional animal ink drawing ink illustration
Dreamin' tattoo traditional animal ink drawing ink illustration
Download color palette
  1. ECFAEDC2-8D32-4B21-9976-5781250B16C3.JPG
  2. 4B8A589F-5D6A-4E74-B8B5-63C9E07EA476.JPG

Paper and ink drawing portraying a leopard resting on Saturn.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Tess Mroczka
Tess Mroczka
Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Tess Mroczka

View profile
    • Like