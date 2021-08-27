Palani Sridaran

Concept UI for Recipe app

Concept UI for Recipe app
Hello Creative People 👋,
I have designed a concept Recipe app for the Uplabs challenge for the week.
I have designed a concept Recipe app for the Uplabs challenge for the week.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
