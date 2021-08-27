Omolade Lekan

Affiliate Marketing Software Landing page Design

Hey friends, We made a landing page redesign for an affiliate marketing website which allows you to track, optimize and automate your advertising with affiliate marketing software.
Original website: www.voluum.com
Design tool - FIGMA

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
