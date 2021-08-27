Diablo Media Website

Finally got around to making a new corporate site for my day job, Diablo Media. Last major update was back in 2014, so this has been a long time coming.

Built on Wordpress using the Divi theme. As much as I hate to say… it was really nice not to have to hand-code a theme this time. Was able to iterate faster and this'll help us be more nimble in page generation and updating.

https://diablomedia.com/