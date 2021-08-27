👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Party on! I created this crazy rocker in 3 main steps:
1. Designed most of the character in illustrator. This includes the head in the upright position and the body (side 2). I also created the character with the head in the downward position (slide 3). Now it's time to animate!
2. I brought the character into after effects and put slide 2 (head up) in the first keyframe, slide 3 (head down) in the second keyframe. Next, I created the in-between phases of the head movement. To do this, I hid the head layer and made the last sequence of the eyeballs (slide 6) by drawing the stretched out eyeballs, pupils and nose.
3. Next, I added trim paths to the eyes, pupils and nose layers that I just drew. On the third keyframe, set the trim path start value to 60%, leaving the end value at 100%. Next, I went to the fifth keyframe and set the start value at 0%. Now set the project to loop after these 5 keyframes.
That's it! The whole loop is done in 5 frames (slide 2-6). If you would like a slower animation, add another view in-between the head up and down positions and then use a lower start value on your trim path layers, while spreading them out over more keyframes.
If you would like assistance in creating this animation, please email or DM and I will do my best to help. Cheers!