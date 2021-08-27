MM Hasan

J Letter Logo For a Tech Company

J Letter Logo For a Tech Company branding logos logodesign logotype branding design logo letterings tech byte bite byte techy j logo design letter logo j letter logo technology tech logo tech
Download color palette

An unused logo concept designed for a tech company called 'Jenetech' based on the letter "j" and bytes of technology.
