bilguun munkhbat

Glass-card ordering concept

bilguun munkhbat
bilguun munkhbat
  • Save
Glass-card ordering concept ecommerce shop order shape gradient card-design card businesscard namecard glass-like glass logo website ui minimal design
Download color palette

Hi there Dribbblers!

This is the design concept of ordering a glass-like name card.

💖 Press „L” if you appreciate it
🔥 Follow me to see the next concepts

Hope you will like the result!

bilguun munkhbat
bilguun munkhbat

More by bilguun munkhbat

View profile
    • Like