Arvan Cloud Dashboard

ArvanCloud.com is an infrastructure provider with lots of services. Since i'm one of their long term users from early days of its launch, i gathered all my experience with their services and made a better version of this dashboard. This concept is just for the main page.

📸 Here is the screenshot of current dashboard:: https://bit.ly/3jlaMAF

What did i do❓

1️⃣Changing the use of colors. 2️⃣Removed repetitive links and buttons. 3️⃣Added a default domain feature. 4️⃣Improved sidebar menu based on my experience with their services 5️⃣Added a search input for finding settings faster than ever, since they have lots of features on their dashboard. 6️⃣Added a team section on sidebar to show how new links or features can be added to the sidebar. 7️⃣Made the look of charts better and more useful. 8️⃣Added charts and reports for the default domain. 9️⃣The location box and Team Log is added to show how a new feature or a custom report can be added to main page of dashboard.

Higher Quality:: https://bit.ly/2WuZpxC

I hope you like it 😊