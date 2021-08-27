Micaela Rossi

DailyUI - #55 Icon Set

Micaela Rossi
Micaela Rossi
  • Save
DailyUI - #55 Icon Set app daily branding logo design ui set icon
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Micaela Rossi
Micaela Rossi

More by Micaela Rossi

View profile
    • Like