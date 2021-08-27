Jeppe Lambæk

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Poster

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Poster sport football sport player illustration fanmade graphic sport poster player red distort grunge gradient clean man utd manchester united manchester cristiano ronaldo cristiano design typography
Hey friends

Catching up where i left off yesterday with another 20minute football poster concept.

I have no particular knowledge of football, but the purpose of the poster is to illustrate how easy it is to create something as long as you stick to familiar design concepts - Today with the focus of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Manchester United.

