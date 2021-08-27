George Eckart

Toshiro Mifune in THRONE OF BLOOD (1957) Animation

George Eckart
George Eckart
  • Save
Toshiro Mifune in THRONE OF BLOOD (1957) Animation illustration illu illustrator gif aftereffects animation
Download color palette

Little animated gif of Toshiro Mifune in Akira Kurosawa's THRONE OF BLOOD (1957)... Drawn in Illustrator and animated in After Effects.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
George Eckart
George Eckart

More by George Eckart

View profile
    • Like