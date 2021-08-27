Stephanie Vaeth

Charcuterie Board

Stephanie Vaeth
Stephanie Vaeth
  • Save
Charcuterie Board strawberry deviled egg ham summer knife surface design deli platter eating crackers olives appetizers snacks party dinner party cheese deli meat food charcuterie pattern charcuterie board
Download color palette

Snacks, appetizers, meats, cheeses and parties. A charcuterie board themed pattern.

Stephanie Vaeth
Stephanie Vaeth

More by Stephanie Vaeth

View profile
    • Like