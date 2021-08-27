Marie-Agnès Nyundu

Flik Flak Connect – App concept

Flik Flak Connect – App concept
This is an app concept for the Flik Flak brand.
The app allows the parents to control the kids' watches remotely and set the settings.
Since I designed this app 2 years ago when I was still a student, I realize now all the many many flaws it has but it was I great project that I still cherish.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
