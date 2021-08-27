Rafael Renzon Payumo

Cybertech Rebranding Identity

Rafael Renzon Payumo
Rafael Renzon Payumo
Hire Me
  • Save
Cybertech Rebranding Identity iconmark tech cybertech brand identity branding
Cybertech Rebranding Identity iconmark tech cybertech brand identity branding
Cybertech Rebranding Identity iconmark tech cybertech brand identity branding
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg

I just want to share my ongoing progress of the incoming rebranding identity of a wide known tech software company. I need to hide their company name for confidential purposes but I want to share of my proposed iconmarks and how it looks like when displayed in print materials. Enjoy! :)

For design branding projects, email me at info@ralphpayumo.com or visit me at www.ralphpayumo.com.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Rafael Renzon Payumo
Rafael Renzon Payumo
Human brand designer for human digital minds.
Hire Me

More by Rafael Renzon Payumo

View profile
    • Like