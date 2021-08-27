Financial Assistant App Concept

This is an app that stores all your bank cards in one place, transfers money between the accounts, and allows for simple and visual expenditure analytics.

Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome.

Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow us! 🙂

Available for your ideas project.

👇 CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT

📩 helloprudency@gmail.com

☛ Skype

👇Follow Us On:

--------------------

Behance | Instagram

Best Regards-

Thanks 🙂