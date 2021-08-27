Dave Mullen Jnr

Knots – Bespoke Massage Treatments

Dave Mullen Jnr
Dave Mullen Jnr
  • Save
Knots – Bespoke Massage Treatments massage clinic graphic design typography brand identity simple knots clean massage therapist sports therapy sheffield logo design icon design icon branding sports massage massage logo
Download color palette

Knots is a massage clinic based in Sheffield with a primary focus on sports therapy.

The circular icon represents the process of unwinding and untangling physical knots. Rehabilitation is an on-going process that requires structure, repetition, and patience. This is why I've used a circle to illustrate that there isn't a defined end but instead more a growth and development with every revolution.

https://knotsmassage.co.uk

Dave Mullen Jnr
Dave Mullen Jnr

More by Dave Mullen Jnr

View profile
    • Like