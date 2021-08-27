David Bouchard

Dashboard Design Challenge

Dashboard Design Challenge logo desktop ux ui purple human stats dashboard design branding art direction
Design challenge / Time allocation: 5h

Design the dashboard, inbox & scheduler view for a new recruiting product, LemonHR, that helps businesses collaboratively streamline candidate tracking, communication and interview scheduling.

Branding

Teams that work together stick together.

The Lemon HR logo is inspired by teamwork and diversity. Each section of the lemon represents employees/departments and the different colors represent the diversity needed to have a functional performance team.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
