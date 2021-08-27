Steven Schmucker

Uncle Ed's Damn Good Vodka

Steven Schmucker
Steven Schmucker
Hire Me
  • Save
Uncle Ed's Damn Good Vodka illustration design food and beverage foliage geometric bright hawaii tropical marketing beverage alcohol branding graphic design
Uncle Ed's Damn Good Vodka illustration design food and beverage foliage geometric bright hawaii tropical marketing beverage alcohol branding graphic design
Uncle Ed's Damn Good Vodka illustration design food and beverage foliage geometric bright hawaii tropical marketing beverage alcohol branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. UE-busienesscard-mockup.jpg
  2. UE-aframe-mockup.jpg
  3. UE-banner-mockup-2.jpg

Various assets for Uncle Ed's Damn Good Vodka company.

Steven Schmucker
Steven Schmucker
Illustrator, Animator, Doodler
Hire Me

More by Steven Schmucker

View profile
    • Like