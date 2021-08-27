ghazaleh vafaei

Snoring Cats

ghazaleh vafaei
ghazaleh vafaei
  • Save
Snoring Cats book children childrenilluatrarion colorfull meditation heaven cat abstract concept colors cats illustrator creative illustration characterdesign
Download color palette

An illustration I made after doodling for Aero Candle packaging
Done in Procreate

4b3f5307deca73e8083a9652b4ee1880
Rebound of
Aero Candle Co. | Branding & Packaging | Weekly Warm-up
By ghazaleh vafaei
ghazaleh vafaei
ghazaleh vafaei

More by ghazaleh vafaei

View profile
    • Like