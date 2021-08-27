Benjamin Oberemok
Angelos logo concepts

Benjamin Oberemok
Benjamin Oberemok for unfold
Angelos logo concepts colors branding christianity unfold logotype icon logo exploration logo design logo concept connect church community angelos
Logo exploration for Angelos, a micro community platform coming soon that is specifically designed with churches in mind. It provides members with a unified place to stay connected with each other. Let me know what you guys think!
