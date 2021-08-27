Steven Schmucker

Gerber Kawasaki ETF Tee

Wealth management firm, Gerber Kawasaki, commissioned me to design a shirt for the launch of their very own ETF. The company wanted a shirt that resembled a Grateful Dead gig poster or tour t-shirt while riffing on some common investing motifs like the diamond hands, rocket emoji going to the moon, and New York's financial district.

