Jeff Bartell

Ghost Scorpion Album Artwork

Jeff Bartell
Jeff Bartell
  • Save
Ghost Scorpion Album Artwork skull colorful wild psychedelic distinct fresh spooky vinyl packaging music illustration
Download color palette

Album artwork concept, design, and illustration for the surf rock band, Beware The Dangers of A Ghost Scorpion!

Jeff Bartell
Jeff Bartell

More by Jeff Bartell

View profile
    • Like