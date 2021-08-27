Alex Zubenkovic

USP + Testimonials WIP

Hey creatives!
Here is another layout of the testimonials I'm working on. It includes a unique product features supported by the real user experience. Marketing in action.

Looking for app design? Get in touch: alex@zubenkovic.com

Rebound of
Testimonials for a landing page WIP
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
