Hi There, So, here's #DailyUI 007 - Settings Page UI Design that I made. Hope you like it.

Hope you guys will like it. Feel free to share your thoughts on that. I always appreciate your feedback. 😍

Available for crafting your ideas.

📩 I'm available to hire Remote, Contract, Freelance, Project Base.

Open for new projects: aontwerpinc@gmail.com 📩

Shoot a mail at - aontwerpinc@gmail.com

Instagram — @a.ontwerp.inc