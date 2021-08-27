Daniel Isler

Instagram CTA for Light Bulb

Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler
  • Save
Instagram CTA for Light Bulb carousel slide instagram branding calltoaction sound gradient black guitar music cta
Download color palette

Instagram call to action (cta) slide for Light Bulb. It's fun looking for new ways to engage complete strangers on the internet to checkout something. It's all about giving. Give value and receive attention.

I'm not saying we're the best at this by any stretch but we're improving one experience at a time.

Drop an "L" if you like this design and comment how it could be more engaging!

Huge thanks - stay awesome.

Daniel Isler
Daniel Isler

More by Daniel Isler

View profile
    • Like