Futureswap Pattern and Coin

Futureswap Pattern and Coin minimal brand identity exploration mockup futureswap exchange cryptocurrency crypto coin figma mobile pattern branding brand logo
Happy Friday

Stoked to share some of the work we did here for Futureswap branding. I got a chance to build out this dope pattern and mockup a potential physical coin. Want to learn more about Futureswap, check out their website at https://www.futureswap.com/

