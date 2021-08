Orchid Finger-154

Name: Posture (left) (referring to various postures)

Gesture: Tray

Note: This style is used when the red line female drag tea is on the stage in the Chinese opera drama "Red Line Pirate Box".

名称:弄姿(左)

手势:托盘式

说明:如中国戏曲剧目《红线盗盒》剧中红线女拖茶上场即用此式。

Name: Yurun (right) (refers to nourishing)

Gesture: Air finger type (indicating anger)

Explanation: Such as the Chinese opera drama "Wujiapo" Wang Baochuan scolded: "Heartless Bandit", this style is used.

名称:雨润(右)(指滋润)

手势:气指式(表示气愤)

Mei Lanfang is a Chinese Peking Opera performing artist. The gestures in the performance of Peking Opera Danjiao are mainly reflected in the finger type. Because the various finger types are mostly like orchids, they are collectively referred to as "orchid fingers". The characters in the play have complex expressions such as happiness, anger, sadness, and joy in their performances to reflect the external appearance of the characters' thoughts and personality.

æ¢ å °èŠ³æ˜¯ä¸­å›½äº¬å‰§è¡¨æ¼”è‰ºæœ¯å®¶ã€‚äº¬å‰§æ—¦è§’è¡¨æ¼”ä¸­çš„æ‰‹åŠ¿ä¸»è¦ä½“çŽ°åœ¨æŒ‡åž‹ä¸Šï¼Œå„ç±»æŒ‡åž‹å› å¤šåƒå °èŠ±ï¼Œæ• ç»Ÿç§°ä¸ºâ€œå °èŠ±æŒ‡â€ã€‚å‰§ä¸­äººç‰©åœ¨è¡¨æ¼”ä¸Šæœ‰å–œã€æ€’ã€å“€ã€ä¹ç­‰å¤æ‚è¡¨æƒ ï¼Œä»¥ä½“çŽ°äººç‰©æ€æƒ³æ€§æ ¼çš„å¤–åœ¨è¡¨è±¡ã€‚