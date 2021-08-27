Orchid Finger-154

Name: Posture (left) (referring to various postures)

Gesture: Tray

Note: This style is used when the red line female drag tea is on the stage in the Chinese opera drama "Red Line Pirate Box".

名称：弄姿（左）

手势：托盘式

说明：如中国戏曲剧目《红线盗盒》剧中红线女拖茶上场即用此式。

-

Name: Yurun (right) (refers to nourishing)

Gesture: Air finger type (indicating anger)

Explanation: Such as the Chinese opera drama "Wujiapo" Wang Baochuan scolded: "Heartless Bandit", this style is used.

名称：雨润（右）（指滋润）

手势：气指式（表示气愤）

说明：如中国戏曲剧目《武家坡》王宝钏骂：“狠心的强盗”时，即用此式。

-

Mei Lanfang is a Chinese Peking Opera performing artist. The gestures in the performance of Peking Opera Danjiao are mainly reflected in the finger type. Because the various finger types are mostly like orchids, they are collectively referred to as "orchid fingers". The characters in the play have complex expressions such as happiness, anger, sadness, and joy in their performances to reflect the external appearance of the characters' thoughts and personality.

梅兰芳是中国京剧表演艺术家。京剧旦角表演中的手势主要体现在指型上，各类指型因多像兰花，故统称为“兰花指”。剧中人物在表演上有喜、怒、哀、乐等复杂表情，以体现人物思想性格的外在表象。