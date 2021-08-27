Irfan Rahmanda Adikusuma

Redesign Android TV & Akari AX512 Remote

Irfan Rahmanda Adikusuma
Irfan Rahmanda Adikusuma
  • Save
Redesign Android TV & Akari AX512 Remote appletv androidtv android remote graphic design ui
Download color palette

an android tv remote it's remake like apple tv

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Irfan Rahmanda Adikusuma
Irfan Rahmanda Adikusuma

More by Irfan Rahmanda Adikusuma

View profile
    • Like