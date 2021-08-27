BNI Mobile Banking - UI Redesign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
BNI Mobile Banking is one of the indonesian banking service facility for easy and realtime transaction directly through smartphone device safely, easy, and quickly. BNI Mobile Banking provides balance information transaction services, transfers, telephone bill, payments, credit card payments, airline ticket payments, credit purchases opening a Taplus account, opening a Time Deposit account and others. BNI Mobile Banking can also be activated and used for overseas transaction.