BNI Mobile Banking - UI Redesign

BNI Mobile Banking - UI Redesign
BNI Mobile Banking is one of the indonesian banking service facility for easy and realtime transaction directly through smartphone device safely, easy, and quickly. BNI Mobile Banking provides balance information transaction services, transfers, telephone bill, payments, credit card payments, airline ticket payments, credit purchases opening a Taplus account, opening a Time Deposit account and others. BNI Mobile Banking can also be activated and used for overseas transaction.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
