First-time buyer experience

First-time buyer experience design fast mobile ecommerce checkout
Exploring the new user experience for the fastest checkout on the internet. Disclaimer: This is exploratory work and not reflective of our current experience. Just because we have a product roadmap doesn't mean we don't like to think broad and wide at Fast Design! These side-paths can lead to meaningful solutions for our users.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
