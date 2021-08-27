Anya Derevyanko

Sell flower

Anya Derevyanko
Anya Derevyanko
  • Save
Sell flower app illustration app sell vector art design illustration
Download color palette

Hi there! I finally published a concept of illustration style for an App, where you can buy/sell anything you want. It was a very fun journey. Especially I like the sketches
«ПРОДАЮ» means I SELL in Russian 😉🌺

behance | instagram | shop

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Anya Derevyanko
Anya Derevyanko

More by Anya Derevyanko

View profile
    • Like