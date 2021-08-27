Rizky Dwi Hidayat

Daily UI - 003 / Landing page

Rizky Dwi Hidayat
Rizky Dwi Hidayat
  • Save
Daily UI - 003 / Landing page gift hampers application webdesign uiux ui landingpage
Download color palette

Hey friend 👋

I followed #DailyUI, and made this to see how much I can improve
Day 2, Landing page

Feel free to provide feedback and comments, and don't forget to press "L" if you like this design 😊
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Rizky Dwi Hidayat
Rizky Dwi Hidayat

More by Rizky Dwi Hidayat

View profile
    • Like