Hospital Logo Design (Geeta Hospital)

vector typography minimal design logo branding
Geeta Hospital (Konambe, Nashik).[2/3]
Final Design

Elements used:
The Red Cross Sign or The Plus sign, Yin & Yang Sign and the Filiform Needle or The Acupuncture Needle.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
