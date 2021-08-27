Childise.id Mobile Version - Social Crowdfunding for Orphan

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi guys,
This is the mobile version for my project social crowdfunding platform that gives an orphan some scholarship.
I designed the mobile app of childise.id on Figma: https://www.figma.com/proto/gYrWPC15lYwpBcfniKJ9Hm/Childise.com?node-id=197%3A117&scaling=min-zoom&page-id=197%3A116&starting-point-node-id=197%3A117
Please, give me your support with like or save, and then share what do you think about the design.
Thanks, guys!
If you want to do some project design with me.
Feel free to contact me at feber.widie@gmail.com