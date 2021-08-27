Hospital Logo Construction (Geeta Hospital)

Geeta Hospital (Konambe, Nashik).[1/3]

Logo Construction -

.

Geeta Hospital is a well-recognized hospital situated in Konambe, Nashik, especially for its Acupuncture and Rehab Centre. Geeta Hospital is Helping the locals for over a few decades now.

.

Branding :

Our objective was to build a new brand identity from the ground up while maintaining all of the previous elements.

.

Elements used:

The Red Cross Sign or The Plus sign, Yin & Yang Sign and the Filiform Needle or The Acupuncture Needle.