Hospital Logo Construction (Geeta Hospital)

Hospital Logo Construction (Geeta Hospital)
Geeta Hospital (Konambe, Nashik).[1/3]
Logo Construction -

.
Geeta Hospital is a well-recognized hospital situated in Konambe, Nashik, especially for its Acupuncture and Rehab Centre. Geeta Hospital is Helping the locals for over a few decades now.
.
Branding :
Our objective was to build a new brand identity from the ground up while maintaining all of the previous elements.
.
Elements used:
The Red Cross Sign or The Plus sign, Yin & Yang Sign and the Filiform Needle or The Acupuncture Needle.

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
