Chintan Chavda

Color Exploration No. 05

Color Exploration No. 05 identity design
Palette Exploration No.05

Feeling compelled by palette? Make something awesome with it 🤓, Peace ✌️☮️.

Rouge
Hex: A23F73
HSL: 288° - 44% - 44%

Twilight
Hex: DEBAD0
HSL: 284° - 36% - 80%

Bianca
Hex: F3EFE2
HSL: 48° - 40% - 92%

Crown of Thorns
Hex: 7F2424
HSL: 324° - 56% - 32%

I have a collection of few palettes on Instagram .

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Nimble product designer from India

