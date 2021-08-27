Revi Ardiansyah

PT Unggul Kreatif Mandiri

Revi Ardiansyah
Revi Ardiansyah
  • Save
PT Unggul Kreatif Mandiri branding logo
Download color palette

UKM (PT Unggul Kreatif Mandiri) is a training aimed at SME activists (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

The training held aims to increase the competitiveness of MSMEs both nationally and internationally by utilizing advances in digital technology.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
Revi Ardiansyah
Revi Ardiansyah

More by Revi Ardiansyah

View profile
    • Like