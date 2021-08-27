Subrata Das

Camel Wordmark V1

Subrata Das
Subrata Das
  • Save
Camel Wordmark V1 desert custom type clothing brand men fashion street wear camel wordamark illustrator typography graphicdesign brand identity logodesign logo branding
Download color palette

Hello friends, I hope you are doing great!

Concept: Letter M represents Camel.

I hope you like it. Let me know what you think?

For custom design work and branding.
Behance: https://www.behance.net/subrata_design
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks, Subrata Das

Subrata Das
Subrata Das

More by Subrata Das

View profile
    • Like