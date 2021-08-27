Jordan Daniel Singer

Good News of Great Joy

Good News of Great Joy publishing christian cherubim illustration stars spruce evergreen green angel deovtional church christmas book design
A repack design for John Piper's Christmas devotional, "Good News of Great Joy." Love when I get opportunities to work in a blind deboss alongside foil. Props to our book typesetters for making a lovely 2 color interior as well.

