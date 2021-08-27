Alena Frolova

Strong waves

A version of the poster, brochure of the exhibition of IK Aivazovsky, which reflects the motives of water. His paintings cannot but attract attention, collect many true connoisseurs. The water in his canvases will rush over the viewer and plunge headlong into the author's work.
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
