Page®

Casablanca Cocktail Club site venue bookings

Page®
Page®
  • Save
Casablanca Cocktail Club site venue bookings layout design graphic design ux typography look and feel art direction design branding brand
Download color palette

Some simple web layouts for the Casablanca Cocktail Club bar area sections on the site that'd click through directly to a booking engine. This snap just shows off what I'm working with for the typography – and how a hierarchy helps order the info on site.

Client: Casablanca Cocktail Club

Page®
Page®

More by Page®

View profile
    • Like