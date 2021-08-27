Ramsés Cabello

applications → アシスト (2020)

applications → アシスト (2020) logo japanese japan branding
Some applications I worked on for アシスト in 2020.

logo → アシスト (2020)
Posted on Aug 27, 2021
こんにちは！Interaction Design, Photography & Nintendo. 💌

