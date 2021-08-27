Antonio Morsillo

JIAPAY - Rebranding

Antonio Morsillo
Antonio Morsillo
  • Save
JIAPAY - Rebranding dribbble logo logo pond logo ideas brand identity design startup logo logo inspiration brand identity logo design logo brand design branding
Download color palette

Unused rebranding for a fintech startup based in Singapore. Electric colors and typography are key elements delivering a fast and reliable message to its audience.

Antonio Morsillo
Antonio Morsillo

More by Antonio Morsillo

View profile
    • Like