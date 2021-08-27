Damiano Magrini

App icon | Daily UI #005

Even though this is all but my best design, I attempted to create an icon for yesterday's calculator app. I'm not super satisfied — but being among the first icons I've ever designed, it's not that bad, right? Please let me know what you think about it! I'd be glad to hear your thoughts.

