My Diet Coach Illustrations

colors branding characters app ui illustration
Hey Dribbblers! We are back with some juicy shots of "Berry", the Mascotte we designed and animated for our app My Diet Coach.

Illustrations: Giuseppe De Luca
Motion: Robert Rivellino, Marco Martina, Priscilla Lanotte
UI: Elisa Ragazzini

Posted on Aug 27, 2021
