Daily UI - Switch on/off

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hola again my lovely folks! :)
I want to share my latest exploration with mobile resolution on Figma.
This is a page for Giri again. This page is a mockup to give a preview, that the Giri series has a special feature the dials and the marker number can glow in the dark, so this will be helpful for the customer when they using these watches in the lowlight place or nightfall.
I'll always be open if you will give me feedback or just say hi to me. Also, you can hit me on my email if you guys are interested in my 3d modeling design or UI design style.
Best regards,
Thank you!