Daniel Chatfield

Spiders Design desktop background

Daniel Chatfield
Daniel Chatfield
  • Save
Spiders Design desktop background background desktop 11091994
Download color palette

Just bought a second monitor and knocked up this background for them. Also applied it to the login screen but unfortunately windows compresses it and the text looks a little fuzzy. Gonna put some stuff in the big blank spot some when but don't know what just yet.

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Daniel Chatfield
Daniel Chatfield

More by Daniel Chatfield

View profile
    • Like