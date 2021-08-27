Đorđe Vukojević

Lighthouse 6

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
Lighthouse 6 vector art badge lighthouse light color palette color graphic design illustrator illustration vector branding mark photoshop design logo design
Download color palette

Lighthouses can be found on rocky cliffs or sandy shoals on land, on wave-swept reefs in the sea, and at entrances to harbors and bays.

Sixth lighthouse in the lighthouse illustration series.

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like