Burak Kaynak

Like Button Tip Box

Burak Kaynak
Burak Kaynak
  • Save
Like Button Tip Box like facebook product tip box design
Download color palette

Do you believe in tipping ?
It is amazing how often this question is asked and debated.

Reality: Tipping is a multi billion dollar industry!
Say goodbye to the Tip Boxes because the Like Box is taking over.
Like = Tip
Society says you have to "Like" it!
+ will be available to buy soon

View all tags
Posted on May 5, 2011
Burak Kaynak
Burak Kaynak

More by Burak Kaynak

View profile
    • Like